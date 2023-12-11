Subros stock hits new all-time high on order win from Indian Railways
Following this development, the company's shares opened today's trade strongly at ₹530 apiece, 17.68% higher compared to the previous closing price of ₹450.35 apiece and extended their positive momentum in the early trade to record a new all-time high of ₹531.
Automotive air-conditioning solution provider, Subros, witnessed a surge in its shares on Monday, reaching a new pinnacle, following the announcement of a new order win from Indian Railways. In an exchange filing on December 09 (Saturday), the company said it bagged a new order worth ₹25 crore from Indian Railways for the supply and commissioning of coach roof mounted air-conditioners.
