'Successful investing is a piece of art'

I can choose from 2,000 stocks. There’s a lot of liquidity, the economy is bigger, and the opportunity size in India is growing at 12% every year. You can’t deny it. See, if my GDP today is ₹260 trillion and grows to ₹300 trillion, ₹40 trillion has to come from somebody. What is the job of the entrepreneur? To win over the given circumstances and make money. Money is not lying on the table. Notwithstanding several odds like the Sino-India war, the 1971 war, and bankruptcy in the early nineties, the economy has grown slowly but steadily. Now, we are on a much firmer footing. I think for the first time after 30 years, we have a very stable and confident political management who have the ambition to make India an advanced economy, meaning a per capita income of at least $10,000 or 4X-6X in the next 25-30 years. That implies 8-9% GDP growth as the world average would also have gone up by then too, say, $15,000 per capita. I think we are shooting for 7.5-8% growth for the next 25 years. One of the biggest benefits of this kind of growth is the currency benefit. Japan was 325 yen to the USD, it appreciated to 70, and now it’s 100-110. 3X gain came because your currency became stronger. That will come at some point in our case, given the growth potential.

