Sudarshan Pharma shares: Up 30% in 2026 so far! Will it rebound after profit-booking trigger? Experts' views, target, SL

Sudarshan Pharma shares | Stocks to buy today | Shares to buy today: Shares of Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd have been under selling pressure for two straight sessions. The small-cap stock under ₹50 is under the profit-booking trigger after a sharp rally for three days in a row. Sudarshan Pharma shares today opened upside at ₹39, close to the 52-week high of ₹42.79. However, the stock soon came under the profit-booking trigger and hit an intraday low of ₹34.65 per share on the BSE.

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According to stock market experts, Sudarshan Pharma shares had already discounted Q2 results 2026 ahead of the announcement. The stock rose over the last three sessions ahead of the Q2 results announcement. The company's Q2FY numbers came in line with market estimates, triggering profit-booking in the scrip. So, one should view this as the market's rebalancing after a strong uptrend. However, they gave some credit to the stock rally for the mainboard listing from the BSE SME platform.

Sudarshan Pharma Q2 Results 2026 Speaking on the Q2 Results 2026 of Sudarshan Pharma Industries, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The pharma company reported strong YoY growth for Q2 FY27, with net profit surging 86% to around ₹7.78 crore and revenue jumping 28%.”

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A key highlight of the quarterly performance was the significant improvement in profitability, with net profit growing at more than three times the rate of revenue in percentage terms. The company’s net profit margin expanded to 3.6% from 2.5% a year earlier, indicating improved earnings efficiency.

The latest results demonstrate strengthening operational performance, supported by higher revenue generation and better profit conversion. The company recorded an additional ₹48.10 crore in quarterly revenue, while net profit increased by ₹3.60 crore compared with the corresponding period last year.

The SEBI-registered expert said that despite the strong performance, the stock dropped after inching close to the 52-week high, as investors engaged in profit-booking following a strong prior run-up and amid concerns over the stock's premium valuation and interest-cost burdens. He said that Sudarshan Pharma shares have become a mainboard stock after listing on the NSE on 27th October 2026, and some credit for the successive rally goes to the stock's journey from a BSE SME to a mainboard stock.

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Sudarshan Pharma share price target Decoding the technical chart of Sudarshan PPharma Industries shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP - Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “Existing shareholders are advised to hold the scrip, maintaining a strict stop-loss at ₹31.80 apiece. The stock may deliver significant upside once it closes above ₹37. A breakout above ₹37 means a fresh upside with a target price of ₹48.”

On suggestion to the fresh investors, the KC Securities expert said that fresh entry is advised only above the ₹37 breakout. Once the stock breaks out above ₹37, a fresh entry is advised with a stop-loss at ₹31.80, targeting ₹42 and ₹48 in the short to medium term.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).