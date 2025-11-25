Sudeep Pharma IPO: Issue subscribed 94 times on Day 03; NII, QIB portions see huge demand, GMP signals 14% premium

Sudeep Pharma IPO in focus: The IPO of Sudeep Pharma has witnessed a sharp rise in investor interest, especially from institutional participants, during the final day of bidding, which pushed the subscription rate to over 90 times.

The issue, which opened on Friday, November 21, closed today, and during the three-day bidding period, it attracted bids for 99 crore shares against over 1.05 crore shares on offer, resulting in a subscription rate of 94 times, as per exchange data.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment saw a strong spike in demand, with the quota being subscribed 213 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 116 times, and the retail investor portion was subscribed 15.65 times.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Details Sudeep Pharma IPO, worth ₹895 crore, is priced in the range of ₹563-593 per equity share. Investors can apply for the IPO in lots of 25 shares, requiring an investment of ₹14,825 by a retailer at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO is a mix of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹95 crore and an offer for sale of nearly 1.35 crore equity shares, aggregating ₹800 crore, by promoters.

Proceeds from the fresh issue worth ₹75.81 crore will be used for capital expenditure towards the procurement of machinery for its production line located at Nandesari Facility 1, Gujarat, and the remaining for general corporate purposes.

In the Sudeep Pharma IPO, 50% of the offer is reserved for QIBs, 15% for NIIs, and 35% for retail investors. Following the closure of the issue, investors can expect the allotment of basis to be finalised on November 26, with the listing expected to take place next Friday on November 28.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Sudeep Pharma IPO grey market premium (GMP) today stood at ₹85. This means that in the grey market, Sudeep Pharma shares are trading ₹85 above the upper end of the price band.

At the prevailing GMP, Sudeep Pharma shares could list at ₹678, a premium of 14.33%. Grey market premium signals investor willingness to pay over and above the issue price.

About Sudeep Pharma The company has established a presence in both domestic and international markets, including key regions such as the United States, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

As of June 30, 2025, its RHP reported that it had served over 1,100 customers and built longstanding relationships with marquee clients, including Pfizer Inc., Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited, Mankind Pharma Limited, Merck Group, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Aurobindo Pharma Limited.

