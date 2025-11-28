Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Stock extends gains after listing, trades 27% over IPO price

Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Sudeep Pharma shares debuted on the Indian stock market today, November 28, following strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO).

Sudeep Pharma share price listed at ₹730 on the NSE and at ₹733.95 on the BSE as against its IPO price of ₹593, a premium of over 23%.

The mainboard IPO, open for subscription from November 21 to 25, finalised allotments on November 26. The company’s shares will list on both the BSE and NSE.

According to a BSE notice, Sudeep Pharma Limited’s equity shares will be listed under the ‘B’ Group of Securities starting Friday, November 28, 2025. The exchange also stated that the stock will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) and will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today

Ahead of listing Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP is ₹121. With the price band of 593, Sudeep Pharma IPO's estimated listing price is ₹714 (cap price + today's GMP), signalling a listing gains of 20.40%.

About Sudeep Pharma IPO

The pharma ingredients manufacturer raised ₹895 crore through the book-built issue, which comprised a fresh issue of 16.02 lakh shares worth ₹95 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.35 crore shares totalling ₹800 crore. The IPO price band was set at ₹563– ₹593 per share.

The offering received an overwhelming response, with overall subscription reaching 93.72 times, according to NSE data. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 15.65 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 116.72 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) an exceptional 213.08 times.

ICICI Securities served as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India acted as the IPO registrar.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Sudeep Pharma IPO listing today