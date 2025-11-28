Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Stock extends gains after listing, trades 27% over IPO price

Live Updates

Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Shares of Sudeep Pharma listed on the bourses today at a healthy 24% premium following a massive subscription for its initial share sale. Grey market trends signalled a 20% listing pop.

Updated28 Nov 2025, 10:27:05 AM IST
Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Sudeep Pharma shares debuted on the Indian stock market today, November 28, following strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO).

Sudeep Pharma share price listed at 730 on the NSE and at 733.95 on the BSE as against its IPO price of 593, a premium of over 23%.

The mainboard IPO, open for subscription from November 21 to 25, finalised allotments on November 26. The company’s shares will list on both the BSE and NSE.

According to a BSE notice, Sudeep Pharma Limited’s equity shares will be listed under the ‘B’ Group of Securities starting Friday, November 28, 2025. The exchange also stated that the stock will participate in the Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) and will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today

Ahead of listing Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP is 121. With the price band of 593, Sudeep Pharma IPO's estimated listing price is 714 (cap price + today's GMP), signalling a listing gains of 20.40%.

About Sudeep Pharma IPO

The pharma ingredients manufacturer raised 895 crore through the book-built issue, which comprised a fresh issue of 16.02 lakh shares worth 95 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.35 crore shares totalling 800 crore. The IPO price band was set at 563– 593 per share.

The offering received an overwhelming response, with overall subscription reaching 93.72 times, according to NSE data. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) subscribed 15.65 times, Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) 116.72 times, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) an exceptional 213.08 times.

ICICI Securities served as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India acted as the IPO registrar.

28 Nov 2025, 10:27:05 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Stock extends rally — surges 30% over IPO price

Sudeep Pharma shares extended their gains after a solid listing. The stock rose to 777 on the BSE, a premium of 30% over issue price and a gain of nearly 5% over listing price. On NSE, too, the stock rally strengthened, rising to 777.25 apiece.

28 Nov 2025, 10:01:33 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Stock lists at near 24% premiu

Sudeep Pharma share price lists at 23.77% premium over IPO price at 733.95 on the BSE. Meanwhile, on the NSE, Sudeep Pharma stock opened at 730, a premium of 730.

28 Nov 2025, 09:50:06 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Sudeep Pharma IPO shares set to list above expectations

Sudeep Pharma shares were trading with 23% premium on the NSE in pre-open trade, signaling a listing price of 730 as against the IPO price of 593.

28 Nov 2025, 09:37:44 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Sudeep Pharma IPO saw a massive 94x bids

Sudeep Pharma IPO was subscribed 93.72 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 15.65 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 116.72 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 213.08 times subscription.

28 Nov 2025, 09:32:49 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: A look at Sudeep Pharma's offer details

28 Nov 2025, 09:22:09 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: Sudeep Pharma IPO shares to list today

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, November 28, 2025, the equity shares of Sudeep Pharma Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

28 Nov 2025, 09:19:55 AM IST

Sudeep Pharma IPO Share Price LIVE: GMP signals 20% listing pop

Ahead of listing Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP is 121. With the price band of 593, Sudeep Pharma IPO's estimated listing price is 714 (cap price + today's GMP), signalling a listing gains of 20.40%.

