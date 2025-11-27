Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date tomorrow. Here’s what GMP signals about the share debut on Dalal Street

Sudeep Pharma IPO Listing: The equity shares of pharma ingredients maker Sudeep Pharma Ltd are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Friday. Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date is November 28 and the stock will be listed on both the stock exchanges.

The public issue was open from November 21 to 25, and the IPO allotment date was November 26. Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date is November 28, and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the equity shares of Sudeep Pharma Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in due course,” said a notice on the BSE.

Ahead of the Sudeep Pharma IPO listing, investors watch out for the trend in the grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the estimated listing price. Here’s what Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today signals:

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP Today Sudeep Pharma shares are commanding a strong premium in the grey market today. Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today has risen to ₹100 per share, according to websites tracking the grey market. This means that in the unlisted market, Sudeep Pharma shares are trading higher by ₹100 apiece than their issue price.

Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the equity shares would be ₹693 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 15% to the IPO price of ₹593 per share.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The mainboard IPO commenced for subscription on Friday, November 21, and concluded on Tuesday, November 25. The IPO allotment date was November 26, Wednesday, and Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date is November 28, Friday. Sudeep Pharma shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Sudeep Pharma IPO price band was ₹563 to ₹593 per share. The company raised ₹895 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 16,02 lakh shares worth ₹95 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 1.35 crore shares amounting to ₹800 crore.

Sudeep Pharma IPO was subscribed 93.72 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 15.65 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 116.72 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 213.08 times subscription.

ICICI Securities is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Sudeep Pharma IPO registrar.