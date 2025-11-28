Stellar Debut! Sudeep Pharma share price lists at ₹730 on NSE, a premium of 23.10% from IPO price

Sudeep Pharma IPO Listing: Sudeep Pharma share price made a robust debut in the Indian stock market today, November 28. Sudeep Pharma share price was listed on Friday at ₹730 apiece on NSE, a premium of 23.10% from its issue price of ₹593. Meanwhile, on BSE, it listed at ₹733.95, up 23.77% from issue price.

The Sudeep Pharma IPO outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). The GMP for the IPO stood at ₹121 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of around ₹714 — translating to a premium of 20.40% over the upper end of the issue price band.

Sudeep Pharma IPO Details Sudeep Pharma made a strong debut on the BSE and NSE on November 28, 2025, after successfully concluding its public issue. The IPO opened on November 21 and closed on November 25, with allotments finalised on November 26. The ₹895-crore IPO is a combination of a fresh issuance of 16 lakh shares amounting to ₹95 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.35 crore shares valued at ₹800 crore.

Under the OFS, promoters Sujit Jaysukh Bhayani, Avani Sujit Bhayani, Shanil Sujit Bhayani and Sujeet Jaysukh Bhayani HUF are offloading their stake.

The IPO lot size is fixed at 25 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is one lot. At the upper end of the price band, ₹593, the minimum investment required amounts to ₹14,825.

The Sudeep Pharma IPO plans to utilise the net proceeds primarily for capital expenditure, with ₹75.81 crore earmarked for procuring machinery for the production line at the company’s Nandesari Facility I. The remaining ₹12.67 crore will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities is serving as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.

Sudeep Pharma IPO witnessed exceptional subscription in the 3 days of bidding. It was subscribed 93.71 times by the end of Day 3. The retail portion was subscribed 15.65x, the NII portion was booked 116.72x, and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment received 213.08x bids.

The company received bids for 99 crore shares against 1.05 crore shares on offer.

About Sudeep Pharma Sudeep Pharma is a speciality chemicals and ingredients manufacturer supplying excipients and high-value formulations to pharmaceutical, food, and nutrition companies worldwide. Its portfolio is designed to enhance quality, stability, and performance across multiple product categories, positioning the company as a significant player in the speciality ingredients segment.

The company caters to a broad base of Indian and global clients and is known for delivering end-to-end ingredient solutions tailored to the needs of highly regulated industries.

Sudeep Pharma delivered steady year-on-year growth between FY24 and FY25. Revenue increased from ₹459.28 crore in FY24 to ₹501.99 crore in FY25, marking a rise of around 9.3%. Total assets saw a sharp expansion from ₹513.86 crore to ₹717.17 crore, reflecting a strong 39.6% jump as the company scaled its operations. Net profit also improved, moving from ₹133.18 crore in FY24 to ₹138.69 crore in FY25, a growth of approximately 4.1%, highlighting stable profitability momentum.