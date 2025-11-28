Sudeep Pharma share price extends rally after strong listing. Should investors buy, sell or hold the stock?

Sudeep Pharma share price extended gains after making a strong debut in the Indian stock market today. Sudeep Pharma IPO listing date was November 28 and the shares are listed on BSE and NSE.

Sudeep Pharma shares were listed at ₹733.95 on the BSE, a premium of 23.76% to the issue price of ₹593 per share. On NSE, the stock got listed with a premium of 23.1% at ₹730 per share.

After the strong listing, Sudeep Pharma share price extended rally and hit a high of ₹793.35 apiece on the BSE, recording gains of 33.78% from the IPO price, and more than 8% from the listing price.

Sudeep Pharma IPO listing was better than Street estimates as was indicated by the grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the debut, Sudeep Pharma IPO GMP today signalled a listing gain of nearly 20%.

Should you buy, sell or hold Sudeep Pharma shares after listing? Sudeep Pharma shares’ strong debut reflects robust investor confidence in the company’s position as a leading player in specialty pharma ingredients and excipients, analysts said.

“Sudeep Pharma IPO listing strength is backed by its established presence in pharma and nutraceutical input materials, diversified product portfolio, long-term relationships with leading global pharma companies, and strong export potential. However, in the near term, investors may remain watchful of margin sustainability, raw material price swings, and competitive intensity in specialty chemicals and pharma ingredients,” said Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Given the strong listing pop, Nyati advises investors allocated shares to consider booking partial gains, while aggressive long-term investors bullish on the specialty pharma ingredient space may hold the remaining portion — with a disciplined stop-loss at ₹690.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd. noted that while near-term challenges such as pricing pressures and trade uncertainties may weigh on the sentiment in the broader Indian pharma space, the longer-term outlook remains positive, supported by heightened focus on healthcare and sustained demand for high-grade ingredients.

“From an investor’s perspective, Sudeep Pharma presents a compelling long-term story with opportunities in scalability and industry tailwinds, though seeing valuations post-listing, a sustained earnings growth and margin discipline will be crucial in justifying further upside,” said Singh.

Sudeep Pharma IPO was open from November 21 to November 25, and was subscribed 93.72 times in total. The company raised ₹895 crore from the book-building issue through a mix of fresh issue and offer-for-sale (OFS), at an IPO price band of ₹563 to ₹593 per share.

ICICI Securities is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the Sudeep Pharma IPO registrar.

At 12:40 PM, Sudeep Pharma share price was trading at ₹760.75 apiece on the BSE, up 28.29% from its issue price, and up 3.65% from its listing price.