Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Balrampur Chini continues to be the only stock under F&O ban on NSE

Balrampur Chini continues to be the only stock under F&O ban on NSE

A broker monitors share prices while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai. File photo
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Livemint

  • All clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions, NSE said

Sugar stock Balrampur Chini, that was part of the ban in the previous sessions, continues to be the only stock under the futures and options (F&O) segment on on Thursday, March 17, 2022 by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The counter has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE. The NSE updates the list of securities in ban for trade everyday. Balrampur Chini Mills Limited is among the leading sugar manufacturing company in India.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions," the stock exchange said. "Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE added.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and are therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period. The MWPL (market-wide position limit) is set by the stock exchanges which is the maximum number of contracts that can be open at any time (Open Interest), therefore, the F&O contracts of that stock enter a ban period if the open interest crosses 95% of the MWPL.

