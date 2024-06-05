Sugar stock Davangere Sugar Company jumps 10% after announcement of capacity expansion move
Sugar stock today opened flat but witnessed strong buying interest during the stock market's rebound
Stock market today: After a solid bounceback in the Indian stock market today, shares of Davangere Sugar Company witnessed a sharp rise during Wednesday's deals. Davangere Sugar Company share price today opened flat at ₹9 apiece and touched an intraday high of ₹9.90 per share mark on NSE, recording an intraday rise of 10 percent against Tuesday's close price of ₹9 per share. The leading sugar marker of India, which is in the business of sustainable power and ethanol solutions business, recently announced its capacity expansion, which probably attracted bulls' attention during Wednesday's dealings.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started