Sugar stock declares 1:10 bonus shares; here's board meeting outcome on record date, change in authorised capital

1:10 bonus shares: In a bid to reward its shareholders, the board of directors of the small-cap company with a market cap of ₹310 crore, declared the issuance of bonus shares to its eligible shareholders. The company's board approved the proposal to issue 10 bonus shares for every share held by an eligible shareholder. However, the company board made it clear that the record date for the bonus shares will be announced later.

The company board approved the increase in the company's authorised capital at its meeting on Monday. The sugar industry company is C K K Retail Mart Limited, and its share is currently available at ₹160 in the green zone. This is the first-ever bonus shares announced by the company in its share listing history.

1:10 bonus share announcement | Record date The small-cap company C K K Retail Mart Limited informed the Indian exchange about the decisions taken at the board meeting held on Monday, saying, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Monday, 12th October, 2026 at 03:30 P.M., has inter alia, considered and approved issue of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of Securities Premium Account and Retained earnings/surplus as on March 31, 2026 to the equity shareholders of the Company in the ratio of 5 (Five) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the Members, whose names appear in the Register of Members on a ‘Record Date’ to be determined by the Board (including any committee thereof) for this purpose subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.”

Increase in authorised capital The sugar stock also informed that the company board has increased the authorised capital of the company, saying, “We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, i.e., Monday, 12th October, 2026 at 03:30 P.M., has inter alia, considered and approved Increase of Authorized Share Capital from Rs. 20,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Crores Only) divided into 2,00,00,000 (Two Crores) equity shares of face value Re. 10/- per share to Rs. 117,00,00,000/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventeen Crores Only) divided into 11,70,00,000 (Eleven Crore Seventy Lakh) Equity Shares of Re. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.”

The Board also approved the consequential alteration to the Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.