Dividend stock 2023: The board of directors of EID Parry (India) has approved second interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share to its eligible shareholders. The sugar company board also fixed EID Parry dividend record date on 21st April 2023. This over 225 year old company had traded ex-dividend in November 2022 for payment of ₹5.50 per share interim dividend in the financial year 2022-23.

EID Parry dividend details

The leading sugar company informed Indian stock market bourses about second interim dividend in FY23 citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company met today (April 10, 2023) approved the payment of Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2022-23 at Rs.4/- (Four rupees only) per share, representing 400%, on the equity share of face value of Re.1/- each fully paid."

On EID Parry dividend record date, the sugar company added, "The Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend shall be April 21, 2023."

The Interim Dividend shall be paid to ·those shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members of the company as on the Record Date in respect of shares held in physical form and in case of shares held in dematerialised form, as per the details to be furnished by the Depositories as on the Record Date. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or after May 3, 2023 but within 30 days from date of declaration of Interim Dividend, as provided under the Companies Act, 2013.

EID Parry dividend history

This ₹4 per share interim dividend declared by EID Parry on Monday would be the second interim dividend in the financial year 2022-23. Last time, this leading sugar stock had traded ex-dividend stock on 22nd November 2022 for payment of ₹5.50 interim dividend in FY23. Prior to this, sugar stock had traded ex-dividend stock on 10th March 2022 for payment of ₹5.50 per share interim dividend.

The dividend stock has been declaring dividend for the last seven years. Since 2007, the sugar stock has announced dividend or interim dividend to its shareholders in all years except in 2014 and 2016.