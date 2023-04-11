Sugar stock declares 400% interim dividend. Record date, other details2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 09:12 AM IST
- Dividend stock: The board of directors of over 225 year old leading sugar company has fixed 21st April 2023 as record date for interim dividend announced on Monday
Dividend stock 2023: The board of directors of EID Parry (India) has approved second interim dividend of ₹4 per equity share to its eligible shareholders. The sugar company board also fixed EID Parry dividend record date on 21st April 2023. This over 225 year old company had traded ex-dividend in November 2022 for payment of ₹5.50 per share interim dividend in the financial year 2022-23.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×