Sugar stock declares 400% interim dividend. Record date, other details

The Interim Dividend shall be paid to ·those shareholders whose name appear in the Register of Members of the company as on the Record Date in respect of shares held in physical form and in case of shares held in dematerialised form, as per the details to be furnished by the Depositories as on the Record Date. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or after May 3, 2023 but within 30 days from date of declaration of Interim Dividend, as provided under the Companies Act, 2013.