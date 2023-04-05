Sugar stock declares interim dividend, FIIs stake down in Q3, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 2.54%3 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:46 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹1,569 Cr, Dhampur Sugar Mills is a small-cap company that works in the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector. The corporation, which was founded in 1933, is one of the leaders in organised sugar, chemical, and cogeneration markets in India. Dhampur Sugar Mills, one of India's top integrated sugarcane processing companies, crush over 23,500 MT of sugar per day and produce over 2,500 MT of sugar daily.
