Sugar stock declares interim dividend, FIIs stake down in Q3, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 2.54%

“This is to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time, the Board of Directors have fixed Tuesday, the 18th day of April, 2023 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend at 60 % i.e. ₹6.00/- per Equity Share of ₹10 each (Aggregate of Interim Dividend of 50% i.e. Rs. 5.00 per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each and Special Dividend of 10% i.e. Rs. 1.00 Per Equity Share of Rs. 10 each of the Company on successful commissioning of new distillery project) declared by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 3rd April, 2023 for the Financial Year 2022-23," said the Board of Directors of Dhampur Sugar Mills in a stock exchange filing.