EID-Parry (India) Ltd on Monday announced that its board at its meeting held today has declared second interim dividend of ₹5.50 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2022. The sugar stock was trading over 1.4% lower at ₹413 per share on the BSE in early deals.

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of our Company at their meeting held today (the February 28, 2022) have declared second interim dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Five Rupees Fifty Paise only) per equity share (550 %) of the face value of Re.l/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022," the company informed in a BSE filing today.

Further, the company has fixed March 11, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on or after March 25, 2022 but within 30 days from the date of declaration of interim dividend as provided under the Companies Act, 2013.

The interim dividend shall be paid to those shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as on the Record Date in respect of shares held in physical form and in case of shares held in dematerialised form, as per the details to be furnished by the depositories as on the Record Date, EID Parry added.

E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited is engaged in the business of Sugar and Nutraceuticals. The shares of the company have risen about 23% in a year's period, whereas, the stock has declined over 9% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

