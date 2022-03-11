Sugar stock jump on record day for dividend payout

Speaking on triggers for EID Parry shares rally; Rohit Singre, AVP at Bonanza Portfolio said, "EID Parry is a sugar stock and it has recently announce interim dividend that has worked as short-term trigger for the rally in its share price. However, the Government of India has announced its ethanol blending policy that is going to push business volume of sugar companies in India. So, EID Parry is going to benefit from this GoI policy in long term. Hence, one can buy this stock for mid to long term time."