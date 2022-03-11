Sugar stock jump on record day for dividend payout

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Dividend paying stock: High risk traders can buy EID Parry at current levels as the stock is bouncing back after correction. One can buy at current levels for ₹430 to ₹450 levels
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Dividend paying stock: EID Parry shares have remained under selloff pressure since beginning of the New Year 2022. However, the board of directors of the sugar company recently announced interim dividend that worked as short term trigger for the EID Parry stock. According to stock market experts, ethanol blending policy of the Indian government is going to aid sugar companies in long term. So, this stock may continue to scale northward and go up to ₹530 apiece levels in next 6 months, believe stock market experts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Dividend paying stock: EID Parry shares have remained under selloff pressure since beginning of the New Year 2022. However, the board of directors of the sugar company recently announced interim dividend that worked as short term trigger for the EID Parry stock. According to stock market experts, ethanol blending policy of the Indian government is going to aid sugar companies in long term. So, this stock may continue to scale northward and go up to ₹530 apiece levels in next 6 months, believe stock market experts.
Speaking on triggers for EID Parry shares rally; Rohit Singre, AVP at Bonanza Portfolio said, "EID Parry is a sugar stock and it has recently announce interim dividend that has worked as short-term trigger for the rally in its share price. However, the Government of India has announced its ethanol blending policy that is going to push business volume of sugar companies in India. So, EID Parry is going to benefit from this GoI policy in long term. Hence, one can buy this stock for mid to long term time."
Speaking on triggers for EID Parry shares rally; Rohit Singre, AVP at Bonanza Portfolio said, "EID Parry is a sugar stock and it has recently announce interim dividend that has worked as short-term trigger for the rally in its share price. However, the Government of India has announced its ethanol blending policy that is going to push business volume of sugar companies in India. So, EID Parry is going to benefit from this GoI policy in long term. Hence, one can buy this stock for mid to long term time."
On what chart pattern suggests in regard to EID Parry shares; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "High risk traders can buy EID Parry at current levels as the stock is bouncing back after correction. One can buy at current levels for ₹430 to ₹450 levels. After breaching this target, it may become highly bullish. Hence, those who have long term time horizon can hold the stock for long as well.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On his suggestion to positional investors in regard to EID Parry shares, Rohit Singre of Bonanza Portfolio said, "EID Parry has strong support at ₹390 levels and those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to hold this sugar stock maintaining stop loss at ₹390. However, for those who want to buy this stock are advised to wait for some more rise in the counter and buy above ₹425 for 6 months target of ₹500 to ₹530 apiece levels."
In its exchange communication, EID Parry had informed about the second interim dividend. As per the information available on BSE website, "EID Parry India Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on February 28, 2022, have declared second interim dividend of Rs. 5.50/- (Five Rupees Fifty Paise only) per equity share (550%) of the face value of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022." The record date for interim dividend was fixed on 11th March 2022.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!