Dividend stock: Dhampur Sugar share price has been in base building mode after it climbed to life-time high of ₹584.50 apiece in April 2022 on NSE. To award its long-term positional investors who remained loyal to the stock despite heavy sell off in last one year, the board of directors is going to consider and approve interim dividend in its meeting today. The dividend paying stock has already declared record date for dividend payment on 18th April 2023.

Dhampur Sugar dividend 2023

The dividend stock informed Indian bourses about the interim dividend proposal citing, "This is to inform you that pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on Monday, 3rd day of April 2023 to consider and approve payment of interim dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company, for the Financial Year 2022-23."

Dhampur Sugar dividend 2023 record date

Though, the company board of this sugar stock is yet to decide on interim dividend, record date for payment of expected interim dividend has been fixed on 18th April 2023.

The sugar company informed about the same citing, "Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the record date for the purpose of interim dividend, subject to declaration of interim dividend and necessary approvals of the Board, shall be Tuesday, 18th day of April 2023."

Trading window closure

Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company’s “Code of Conduct for Regulation, Monitoring and Reporting of Insider Trading", we wish to inform you that the Trading Window for trading in shares of the Company shall remain closed with effect from Tuesday, 28th March, 2023 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the period ending 31st day of March 2023.

Dhampur Sugar share price history

As mentioned above, dividend paying sugar stock has been under sell off heat for last one year. In YTD time, it has shed over 10 per cent whereas in last one year, this sugar stock has corrected to the tune of 60 per cent.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test