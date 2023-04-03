Sugar stock that has shed 60% in one year to consider interim dividend today2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 09:25 AM IST
- Dividend paying stock has already fixed record date on 18th April 2023 for payment of expected interim dividend
Dividend stock: Dhampur Sugar share price has been in base building mode after it climbed to life-time high of ₹584.50 apiece in April 2022 on NSE. To award its long-term positional investors who remained loyal to the stock despite heavy sell off in last one year, the board of directors is going to consider and approve interim dividend in its meeting today. The dividend paying stock has already declared record date for dividend payment on 18th April 2023.
