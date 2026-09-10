Sugar stock under ₹10 jumps 6% despite sideways trend in Indian stock market | Here's why

Shares of Davangere Sugar Company Limited rallied nearly 6.18% during Thursday's intraday trading session amid optimism over ethanol blending and rising crude oil prices. Brent crude stayed above $ 100 per barrel today for the first time in almost six weeks amid continuing tensions between the US and Iran in West Asia.

Davangere Sugar Company stock was trading 6.13% higher during Thursday’s intraday trading session. The sugar stock has declined 52% in six months and around 51.5% in one year.

Why is Davangere Sugar Company stock rising today? The recent uptick in the sugar stock coincides with crude oil price rally. Jump in brent crude is likely to support the demand for ethanol blending.

“Sugar stocks are rising as soaring crude oil prices have fueled the demand for ethanol blending. As Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is a sugar company, it is expected to benefit from this, as sugar companies produce ethanol during sugar production. They use the sugar mill to produce ethanol, which is an additional business they run alongside the sugar business. This could be the reason for the buying buzz in the sugar stock,” stated Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.

Davangere Sugar Company share price trend The stock was trading 6.74% higher at ₹1.9 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹271.70 crore at 12:55 pm on Thursday. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹1.90 per share and an intraday low of ₹1.74 per share.

Davangere Sugar Company scrip touched its 52-week high of ₹5.48 per share on January 22, 2026. The stock dipped to its 52-week low of ₹1.74 per share on September 10, 2026. Its return on equity (ROE) stood at 2.38%. The company scrip has declined around 39% in one month and around 47.06% in three months.

The firm’s net profit declined to ₹94 lakh in the June quarter of financial year 2026-27 against a net profit of ₹1.95 crore in March quarter of FY25-26. Its net revenue stood at ₹34.72 crore in Q1FY27 against ₹83.82 crore in the revenue in Q4FY26.