Sugar stock under ₹5 Davangere Sugar Company jumps over 7% | What's fueling the stock

Sugar stock under ₹5: Despite key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market trading red, some stocks are showing resilience against the sell-off pressure on Dalal Street. Davangere Sugar Company Ltd.'s shares are among them. The sugar stock today opened with an upside gap at ₹2.15 apiece and touched an intraday high of ₹2.29, logging over 7% gain during Tuesday's dealings.
Market experts believe Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is a sugar company, and crude oil prices have bounced back today after a few days of easing. They said that the rebound in crude oil prices has fueled the buzz around ethanol blending, which is the primary upside trigger. They said that the company's expansion potential is another reason bulls are showing faith in this fundamental trigger.
Speaking on the reasons that are fueling Davangere Sugar Company Ltd share price today, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “As the name suggests, Davangere Sugar Company Ltd is a sugar company, which is expected to benefit from the ethanol blending. The Government of India (GoI) aims to raise ethanol blending to 22% from the existing 13-14%. Sugar companies that produce ethanol from the sugarcane molasses are expected to get an extra business, leading to improvement in the financials of the company.”
Pointing towards the expansion plans of the company, which may be a reason for attraction for bulls of Dalal Street, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The sugar company is planning to expand its distillery operations, while recent reporting describes its UK subsidiary, Aurevant Global, as a vehicle for opportunities connected with sugar and ethanol. This signals strong and sustained business fundamentals of the company.”
In FY26, the company's revenue reached ₹238.77 crore, up 11.1% from ₹214.99 crore in the previous financial year.
“Better utilisation, profitable growth and disciplined capital allocation could support a sustained re-rating if they translate into value for each outstanding share,” said Anuj Gupta.
Davangere's operating platform combines sugar manufacturing, ethanol production, and power cogeneration, while its investor presentation describes an ethanol facility capable of using sugar syrup, molasses, and grain (company presentation filed with the NSE). For the bullish investment case, that combination matters: a broader product mix and feedstock flexibility offer avenues to improve asset utilisation and reduce dependence on any single operating driver.
The opportunity is to build a more productive, integrated business rather than rely exclusively on a favourable sugar price cycle. If management can translate that flexibility into higher throughput, disciplined procurement and stronger cash generation, the case for a market reappraisal would become more compelling.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).
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