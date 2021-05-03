Sugar stocks continue to rally; analysts upbeat about earnings

"The sugar sector was always surrounded by cyclicality in terms of prices and production of sugarcane by farmers but factors like the government’s policy move on ethanol blending target of 20% by 2025 and their efforts to ensure sugarcane farmers are paid without significant arrears seem to be changing the fortunes for the sector. Both the government and industry’s efforts to make business models more sustainable by increasing ethanol blending is mainly what is driving the sugar stocks," said Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.