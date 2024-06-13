Sugar stocks in focus as govt plans to hike MSP for 2024-25 season. Balrampur Chini, Dalmia Bharat among top picks
Sugar stocks surge as government considers raising minimum sale price for 2024-25 season. Sector expected to perform well in short term with stocks like Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Balrampur Chini preferred. Industry seeks increase in minimum selling price of sugar to ₹40-41 per kg.
Sugar stocks are trading higher today after news reports surfaced that the government is considering raising the minimum sale price (MSP) for the 2024-25 sugar season. Shares of Shree Renuka Sugars (up over 5%), Ugar Sugar Works (up over 3.5%), Avadh Sugar & Energy (up 2.6%), Rana Sugars (up 4%), KM Sugar Mills (up 3%), Balrampur Chini Mills (up 3,2%), Dhampur Sugar Mills (up 5.2%), Simbhaoli Sugars (up 3.5%), Magadh Sugar & Energy (up 2.5%), Triveni Engineering and Industries (up 2.2%), and Andhra Sugars (up 2.5%) are in focus on Thursday's session.
