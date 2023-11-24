Sugar Stocks Rally: Analysts remain bullish on sugar stocks, focus on Balrampur Chini, Renuka Sugars,
Shares of major sugar companies gained on Thursday, November 23, on expectations that prices would firm up amid supply shortages due to lower production this season.
DCM Shriram Industries was up 1.84 per cent, trading at ₹160.3 and Kothari Sugars & Chemicals was up 1.23 per cent on the NSE at 1:55 pm on November 24. While talking to LiveMint about sugar companies' performance and outlook on a technical basis, Analysts remained bullish.
