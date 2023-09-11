Sugar stocks rise sharply, get a boost from the launch of Global Biofuel Alliance by PM Modi at G20 Summit2 min read 11 Sep 2023, 02:31 PM IST
Sugar stocks traded mostly in the green following the launch of the Global Biofuel Alliance by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit.
Most of the sugar stocks today were trading in green following the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday at G20 Summit.
