Sugar stocks rise up to 8% on hopes of MSP hike, ethanol price boost; Shree Renuka, Balrampur Chini top gainers

The sugar industry is advocating for an increase in the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar, currently set at 31 per kg, alongside a rise in ethanol prices. The government has not adjusted ethanol prices since the 2022–23 supply year (November–October).

A Ksheerasagar
Published27 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Trade Now
Sugar stocks including Shree Renuka Sugars, rise up to 8% on hopes of MSP hike and ethanol price boost.
Sugar stocks including Shree Renuka Sugars, rise up to 8% on hopes of MSP hike and ethanol price boost. (Pixabay)

Sugar stocks experienced a significant uptick in intraday trading on Friday, September 27, following remarks by Indian Food Minister Pralhad Joshi. On Thursday, Joshi indicated that the government is considering increasing ethanol prices for the 2024-25 season, along with a review of the minimum selling price of sugar and sugar exports for the same period.

The minister mentioned that a committee of secretaries is currently discussing a proposal to raise the minimum selling price of sugar. 

Also Read | Sugar rush: Producer stocks advance after govt eases curbs on cane-based ethanol

"We were optimistic about sugar production for the 2024-25 season starting October," Joshi told reporters on the sidelines of the India Sugar and Bio-Energy Conference, organised by the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA).

Following this development, several sugar stocks experienced significant gains during the session, with Shree Renuka Sugars leading the rally with an 8 per cent increase, followed closely by Balrampur Chini Mills and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, both rising 6%. Mawana Sugars saw a 5.6% uptick, while KM Sugar Mills gained 5%.

Additionally, other sugar stocks such as Avadh Sugar & Energy, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries, Simbhaoli Sugars, KCP Sugar & Industries, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Sakthi Sugars, and Ugar Sugar Works all reported gains ranging from 4% to 5%.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto to introduce new CNG, Ethanol, and electric vehicles by FY25: Report

Sugar price hike: A long overdue revision

The sugar industry is pushing for an increase in the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar, which has remained at 31 per kg since February 2019, along with a rise in ethanol prices. Notably, the government has not updated ethanol prices since the 2022-23 supply year (November-October).

At present, ethanol produced from cane juice is priced at 65.61 per litre, while ethanol derived from B-Heavy and C-Heavy molasses is priced at 60.73 and 56.28 per litre, respectively. Reports indicate that the government views the ethanol blending program as crucial for meeting its green energy goals and enhancing the financial health of sugar mills.

On September 16, the Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) permitted sugar mills and distilleries to produce Rectified Spirit (RS) and Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses.

Also Read | EVs or hybrids? For Nitin Gadkari, the answer lies in ethanol

In late August, the government lifted previous restrictions on the use of sugarcane juice, sugar syrup, and B-molasses for ethanol production in the 2024–25 ethanol supply year (ESY). This decision overturns last year’s ban and is expected to boost ethanol sales by channeling more sugar towards ethanol production, offering relief to sugar companies facing high inventory levels in FY24.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Sep 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSugar stocks rise up to 8% on hopes of MSP hike, ethanol price boost; Shree Renuka, Balrampur Chini top gainers

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

166.75
12:48 PM | 27 SEP 2024
1.15 (0.69%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

173.95
12:48 PM | 27 SEP 2024
2.45 (1.43%)

Tata Power share price

485.20
12:48 PM | 27 SEP 2024
9.3 (1.95%)

Vedanta share price

508.30
12:48 PM | 27 SEP 2024
6.45 (1.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Balrampur Chini Mills share price

654.60
12:32 PM | 27 SEP 2024
42.1 (6.87%)

Praj Industries share price

811.65
12:32 PM | 27 SEP 2024
51.95 (6.84%)

Westlife Development share price

935.50
12:32 PM | 27 SEP 2024
59 (6.73%)

Exide Industries share price

498.10
12:32 PM | 27 SEP 2024
26.6 (5.64%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,025.00-20.00
    Chennai
    77,031.00-20.00
    Delhi
    77,183.00-20.00
    Kolkata
    77,035.00-20.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.