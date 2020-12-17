Sugar stocks surge 3-7% as Cabinet approves export subsidy worth 3,500 crore

According a release by the ministry of corporate affairs the subsidy aims to cover expenses on marketing costs, including handling, upgrading and other processing costs and costs of international and internal transport and freight charges on export of up to 60 lakh tonne of sugar limited to Maximum Admissible Export Quota (MAEQ) allocated to mills for 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) season. The move is also expected to benefit 5 crore sugarcane farmers and 5 lakh workers employed in sugar mills and ancillary activities.