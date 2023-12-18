Sugar stocks surge as government reverses ban on sugarcane juice for ethanol production
Sugar stocks rise significantly in response to the food ministry's order reversing the ban on using sugarcane juice for ethanol production. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar leads the gains with a 7.7% increase.
Sugar stocks experienced a notable surge, with gains of up to 7.7% in today's trading session, following a new order from the food ministry. The order reversed the earlier ban on using sugarcane juice for ethanol production, allowing both sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses for green fuel production in the 2023–24 supply year.
