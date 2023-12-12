Sugar stocks turn sour, Sharekhan cuts target prices - here’s why
Sharekhan has revised its price targets downward by varying percentages (ranging from 4% to 16%) for Triveni Engineering & Industries, Balrampur Chini, Dhampur Sugar Mills, and Dhampur Bio Organics.
Sugar stocks like Balrampur Chini, Praj Industries, Dhampur Sugar and Dwarikesh Sugar have been seen massive decline between 15-20% in the past week, following government’s instruction to sugar mills not to utilize sugarcane juice and syrup for ethanol production in the upcoming 2023-24 season.
