Sugar Stocks: Uttam Sugar, Avadh Sugar, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar, Triveni Engineering hit new 52-week high; here's why2 min read 04 Sep 2023, 02:59 PM IST
Sugar Stocks news: Sugar stocks surge as Uttar Pradesh government expected to increase State Advisory Price for sugarcane. Rising crude oil prices and weakening rupee also contribute to the increase.
Sugar Stocks news: Overall sugar stocks were in buzz on Monday's trading session following the announcement that the Uttar Pradesh government is expected to increase the State Advisory Price (SAP) for sugarcane, as reported by CNBC-TV18.
