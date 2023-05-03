Sula Vineyard Q4 Result: Profit up 5% to ₹14 cr, dividend declared2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:00 PM IST
The revenue from operations rose by 7 per cent to ₹120 crore for the March quarter as compared to ₹112.05 crore for the year ago period.
Sula Vineyards has reported a rise of 5 per cent in consolidated net profit of ₹14.24 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹13.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
