Sula Vineyards has reported a rise of 5 per cent in consolidated net profit of ₹14.24 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹13.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from operations rose by 7 per cent to ₹120 crore for the March quarter as compared to ₹112.05 crore for the year ago period.

The company has recommended final dividend of ₹5.25 per share of face value ₹2 per equity share for FY 2022-23.

The homegrown wine maker has reported a jump of 8 per cent in EBITDA at just over ₹31.7 crore ad compared to ₹29.4 crore in the year ago period.

Sula Vineyards registered an upside of 14.5 per cent in own brands sales to ₹103.5 crore during March quarter as compared to ₹90.4 crore in corresponding quarter last fiscal. While, the growth for wine tourism sales rose by 18.1 per cent to ₹12.5 crore as compared to ₹10.5 crore.

Own brands revenue contribution jumped to 86.3 per cent in Q4FY23 as compared to 80.7 per cent in Q4FY22 with a volume growth of 14.4 per cent.

“FY23 has been a landmark year for us as we went public in December 2022 and have ended the year with a record-breaking performance. We have reported an all-time high EBITDA of Rs. 161 Cr registering a growth of 38% YoY and a record PAT at Rs. 84 Cr growing at 61% YoY. Our Own brands have been the star of the show, with their contribution to revenue going to 87%, a massive 23% jump from FY20. Led by our successful focus on premiumisation within our Own brands, revenues from Elite & Premium wines have grown 29% YoY supported by a strong volume growth of 24% in this category. It was a booming year for our wine tourism business with over 3.4 lakh visitors from across the country and the globe visiting our iconic vineyards in Maharashtra and Karnataka," said Rajeev Samant, CEO of Sula Vineyards.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 3.18 per cent to ₹400.50 on BSE.