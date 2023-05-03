Sula Vineyard Q4 Result: Profit up 5% to 14 cr, dividend declared

“FY23 has been a landmark year for us as we went public in December 2022 and have ended the year with a record-breaking performance. We have reported an all-time high EBITDA of Rs. 161 Cr registering a growth of 38% YoY and a record PAT at Rs. 84 Cr growing at 61% YoY. Our Own brands have been the star of the show, with their contribution to revenue going to 87%, a massive 23% jump from FY20. Led by our successful focus on premiumisation within our Own brands, revenues from Elite & Premium wines have grown 29% YoY supported by a strong volume growth of 24% in this category. It was a booming year for our wine tourism business with over 3.4 lakh visitors from across the country and the globe visiting our iconic vineyards in Maharashtra and Karnataka," said Rajeev Samant, CEO of Sula Vineyards.