Sula Vineyards IPO: What GMP reflects after closure of subscription date
15 Dec 2022
- Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today is ₹10, say market observers
Sula Vineyards IPO: The three days bidding for the initial public offer (IPO) of Sula Vineyards Limited ended on Wednesday. As per the Sula Vineyards IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 2.33 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 1.65 times. After closure of subscription date, applicants are eagerly waiting for Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 19th December 2022. Meanwhile, after cold response by investors to the public issue, grey market sentiments have also gone down. According to market observers, shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.