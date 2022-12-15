Sula Vineyards IPO: The three days bidding for the initial public offer (IPO) of Sula Vineyards Limited ended on Wednesday. As per the Sula Vineyards IPO subscription status, the public issue has been subscribed 2.33 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 1.65 times. After closure of subscription date, applicants are eagerly waiting for Sula Vineyards IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 19th December 2022. Meanwhile, after cold response by investors to the public issue, grey market sentiments have also gone down. According to market observers, shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.

Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today

Market observers said that Sula Vineyards IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹10, which is just half of its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹20. So, tepid response by investors have hit grey market sentiments badly despite secondary market sentiments have remained positive for the last two days. Observers said that despite positive sentiments on Dalal Street, investors gave cold shoulder to the public issue worth ₹960.35. However, they said that investors might have not shown interest towards this public offer of India's largest wine producer and seller because it is completely OFS (offer for sale) in nature.

What this GMP means?

Market observers said that Sula Vineyards IPO GMP today is ₹10, which means grey market is expecting that Sula Vineyards IPO listing price would be around ₹367 ( ₹357 + ₹10), which means the public issue will have a par listing. However, market observers expected that bulls will show interest in Sula Vineyards shares after listing as stock has been given 'subscribe' tag for long term investors by various brokerage houses.

However, stock market experts maintained that grey market premium should not be taken seriously as it is a non regulated and speculative figure, which has no connect with company's financials. They said that it includes even those people who have high stake involved with the IPO. So, GMP can be artificial at some times as well. So, one should stick to the basics and follow one's conviction developed after scanning the balance sheet of the company.