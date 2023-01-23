Sula Vineyards share hits record high. Stock surges 30% is six straight sessions2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 01:18 PM IST
- Sula Vineyards share price has risen from ₹325 to ₹432 apiece levels in last six successive sessions
Sula Vineyards shares have been in uptrend after announcement of strong Q3FY23 business update. Extending its rally for sixth straight session, Sula Vineyards share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹432.40 apiece on NSE — a new record high of the scrip. The stock has been climbing to record high on a continuous basis as it hit life-time high today on fourth day in a row, surging more than 32 per cent in last six session.
