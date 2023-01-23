Sula Vineyards share hits record high. Stock surges 30% is six straight sessions

The initial public offering of Sula Vineyards Ltd was launched in December 2022 at a price band of ₹340 to ₹357 per equity share. Sula Vineyards shares had a tepid debut as the stock opened at ₹358 apiece and went on to nosedive further on its listing date and finished at 331.15 levels. Sell off in Sula Vineyards shares further continued and the stock made its life-time low of ₹305 on NSE. However, after hitting ₹305 levels, Sula Vineyards share price rebounded and went on to break ₹400 levels.

