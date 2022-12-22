Sula Vineyards share price dips after flat listing. Buy, sell or hold?3 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 11:52 AM IST
Sula Vineyards share price: Allottees can hold the scrip maintaining stop loss at ₹319 apiece levels, say experts
Sula Vineyards share price opened flat on BSE and NSE as the brewery stock opened at ₹358 apiece on BSE and ₹361 per equity share on NSE. However, the stock soon witnessed sell off pressure and went on to make intraday low of ₹339 apiece on BSE, dipping around 5 per cent lower from its upper price band of ₹357 per share.
