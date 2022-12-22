Sula Vineyards share price dips after flat listing. Buy, sell or hold?

Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that Sula Vineyards shares may showcase big downside movement once it breaches its current ₹319 apiece support. He said that due to outbreak of news about rising Covid cases in China, the stock is expected to remain under pressure as it caters to hospitality sector as well. So, further negative new on Covid may lead to more downside movement in the scrip. However, he also maintained that challenge in the stock price can be a big opportunity for bottom finishers and advised such positional investors to wait for further clarity in the markets.