Sula Vineyards share price fall over 4% amid reports of block deal1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 01:12 PM IST
According to a report, around 1.1 crore shares, or 13.1% equity, of Sula Vineyards changed hands at an average price of ₹490 apiece on the stock exchanges.
Sula Vineyards share price declined over 4% on Thursday amid reports of a block deal in the stock. Sula Vineyards shares fell as much as 4.44% to an intraday low of ₹486.10 apiece on the BSE.
