Sula Vineyards share price declined over 4% on Thursday amid reports of a block deal in the stock. Sula Vineyards shares fell as much as 4.44% to an intraday low of ₹486.10 apiece on the BSE.

According to a media report, around 1.1 crore shares, or 13.1% equity, of Sula Vineyards changed hands at an average price of ₹490 apiece on the stock exchanges. The transaction price was at a 3.67% discount to the previous day’s closing price of ₹508.70 on BSE. The total transaction value was worth ₹540 crore, as per the report.

Earlier, news channel CNBC Awaaz had reported that institutional investor Verlinvest Asia Pte was looking to sell 12.56% stake in Sula Vineyards. The deal was likely to be at a floor price in the range of ₹473-508.7 apiece, the report said.

Verlinvest Asia Pte’s shareholding in Sula Vineyards stands at 18.64% as of June quarter, which after the block deal is set to come down to 5.54%.

India’s biggest and the only listed winemaker Sula Vineyards had reported a 24.4% rise in first quarter net profit, helped by strong demand for its premium wines and increased footfall at its vineyards.

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at ₹13.68 crore in Q1FY24 compared with ₹11 crore a year earlier. It reported a 21% YoY rise in revenue from operations to ₹117 crore.

Sula Vineyards share price has jumped more than 47% this year so far. In the last three months, the stock has risen over 15%.

At 1:10 pm, Sula Vineyards shares were trading 3.87% lower at ₹489.00 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.