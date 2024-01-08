Sula Vineyards shares skyrocket 17%, hit new high as CLSA revises target price; here's what the brokerage expects
Sula Vineyards, the largest wine producer in India, saw a massive rise in its stock price in today's trade, increasing by almost 17.30% to reach a new historic high of ₹649.95 apiece, following an 11.40% jump in the previous trading session.
