Sula Vineyards share price slides over 5.5% on drop in Q4 net profit, stock near 2-month low
Sula Vineyards, India's largest wine producer, saw a 5.60% drop in shares to ₹511.60 apiece amid negative investor response to Q4FY24 earnings. The company's profit for the March quarter was affected by the increase in raw material prices. The PAT declined by nearly 5% YoY to ₹13.55 crore in Q4.
Sula Vineyards, India's largest wine producer, experienced a 5.60% decline in its shares, falling to ₹511.60 apiece during today's trading session, as investors reacted negatively to the company's performance in the March quarter. The decline in the stock price today has pushed it to trade near its lowest point in the past two months.
