Sula Vineyards share price slumps over 6% on excise duty notice of ₹116 crore1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 10:11 AM IST
Sula Vineyards share price drops 6% after receiving ₹116 crore excise duty notice from Maharashtra excise department.
Sula Vineyards share price slumped over 6% on Wednesday's trade after receiving an excise duty notice for ₹116 crore from the Maharashtra excise department on Tuesday. Sula Vineyards share price opened at intraday high of ₹496.65 apiece on BSE.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×