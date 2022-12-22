Sula Vineyards shares see positive debut, list at slight premium2 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 10:26 AM IST
- Sula Vineyards IPO got subscribed 2.33 times by the last day of the public issue
Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd made their market debut on Thursday with the stock listing at ₹361 apiece on the NSE, a premium of more than a per cent as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹357 per share. On the BSE, Sula Vineyards shares started trading at ₹358 apiece.
