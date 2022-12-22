Sula Vineyards shares see positive debut, list at slight premium

“It enjoys the benefit of high entry barriers and has the largest wine distribution network and sales presence. Its financial performance is also improving. This issue of Sula Vineyards had a P/E valuation of 54.67, which seems fully priced; the issue, however, was a complete offer for sale, and a low promoter holding is also a concern. So, allottees who applied for the public offering for listing premium are advised to maintain their stop loss at Rs. 350 and wait for further upside till Rs. 380," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.