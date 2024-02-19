Sula Vineyards stock slides nearly 8% amid reports of stake sale

In early morning trading today, Sula Vineyards, India's largest wine producer, experienced a 7.60% decline in its share value, dropping to ₹570.60 per share. This downturn followed reports indicating that Verlinvest Asia PTE was looking to divest its entire stake in the company through large deals in the open market.

According to data from Trendlyne's shareholding, Verlinvest Asia PTE currently holds an 8.34% stake in Sula Vineyards, equivalent to 7,042,275 shares. Media reports suggest a floor price of ₹570 per share for this transaction, valuing the total deal at approximately ₹400 crore.

Sula Vineyards is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of premium wine and other alcoholic beverages. The largest selections of wines in the Indian wine market under the 'Elite' and 'Premium' categories are presently produced and marketed by Sula under a total of 34 labels.

The company's shares made their debut on the exchanges on December 22, 2022, at ₹331.2 per share, reflecting a 7.2% decrease from the issue price of ₹357. However, the stock swiftly recovered in the following seven months with a rally of 57%.

This upward trajectory has persisted, with the stock maintaining its momentum to date, gaining 61% over its IPO price. On January 09, the stock hit a record high of ₹699 apiece.

Earlier in January, global brokerage firm CLSA upgraded the rating on the stock to 'Buy' from an earlier rating of 'Neutral' and also lifted the target price to ₹863 apiece from a previous target price of ₹571 apiece.

The brokerage estimates showed that wine consumption in India will grow at a CAGR of 15% over the next 10 years, driven by the rising middle class, the fast growth of restaurants, and rising incomes.

The brokerage said that the company stands to benefit significantly from this trend, given its dominant market share in the wine industry and its leading position in wine tourism.

Wine tourism serves as both a revenue driver for the company and a catalyst for heightening interest in wines within a regulatory environment where advertising alcoholic beverages is restricted, as highlighted by the brokerage.

For the December-ending quarter, the company recorded its highest-ever quarterly revenue and net profit. The company reported the highest-ever quarterly revenue of ₹217.5 crore in Q3 FY24, led by Elite & Premium wines.

Its wine tourism business posted strong revenue growth of 16.0% YoY, at ₹14.7 crore, backed by setting new records for visitor numbers, revenues, and tastings over the long Christmas holiday weekend.

The company reported a PAT of ₹43 crore, a growth of 9.4% YoY, with a PAT margin of 19.8%.

