Sula Vineyards stock slides nearly 8% amid reports of stake sale
In early morning trading today, Sula Vineyards, India's largest wine producer, experienced a 7.60% decline in its share value, dropping to ₹570.60 per share. This downturn followed reports indicating that Verlinvest Asia PTE was looking to divest its entire stake in the company through large deals in the open market.
