Sula Vineyards stock tumbles over 8% to 18-month low on weak Q2 earnings, nears IPO price

Sula Vineyards shares dropped 8.13% to 382 amid concerns over Q2FY25 performance, reporting a 37.3% decline in net profit to 14.5 crore. Despite slight revenue growth in the Own Brands segment, challenges remain due to consumer demand and policy changes.

A Ksheerasagar
Updated13 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Sula Vineyards stock tumbles over 8% to 18-month low on weak Q2 earnings, nears IPO price.
Sula Vineyards stock tumbles over 8% to 18-month low on weak Q2 earnings, nears IPO price. (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Shares of Sula Vineyards, India's largest wine producer, declined 8.13% to 382 during the trading session on Wednesday, November 13, following concerns over the company's September-ending quarterly performance. This dip has brought the stock close to its lowest level since April 2023.

On Tuesday, Sula Vineyards reported a 37.3% drop in consolidated net profit for Q2FY25, down to 14.5 crore from 23.1 crore in the same period last year. The decrease in profit was largely due to a slowdown in revenue from the Own Brands segment and an increase in finance costs.

Also Read | Sagar Doshi of Nuvama recommends these three stocks to buy today

Revenue from operations fell slightly by 1.2% YoY to 142 crore, down from 143.7 crore. Revenue from the Own Brands segment, which constitutes 90% of the company’s revenue, showed a marginal 0.4% YoY increase to 127.2 crore, affected by a temporary slowdown in urban consumer demand.

The segment’s performance was further impacted by temporary disruptions in Karnataka due to excise policy changes and in Delhi due to an excise portal shutdown in the second half of September 2024.

The revenue from the Own Brands segment ex-Maharashtra (its biggest market) and Karnataka grew 6% YoY. Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Himachal, and Chandigarh, among others, performed robustly with high double-digit growth, as per the company's Q2FY25 earnings filing.

Also Read | Swiggy shares list at ₹420, up 7.7% from IPO price in a highly awaited debut

Its gross profit remained flat YoY at 104.4 crore, supported by improved gross margins from a favourable product mix. However, EBITDA declined by 23.85% YoY to 34.4 crore, mainly due to higher sales, distribution, and marketing expenses.

Finance costs rose by 16% YoY due to an increase in debt, which stood at 330 crore as of September 2024, compared to 260 crore the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company is cautious about the soft consumer environment and the potential impact of the Maharashtra elections in November 2024. However, it remains cautiously optimistic for the second half of FY25.

Sula anticipates demand to improve, supported by structural tailwinds, including the reopening of Andhra Pradesh after a five-year hiatus, the launch of four new brands in CSD, the resumption of shipments to the Border Security Force (BSF), and the return of the popular SulaFest.

Also Read | ACME Solar Holdings share price lists with 13% discount at ₹251 apiece on NSE

Stock down 44% from record highs

Since reaching an all-time high of 699 per share in January 2024, the stock has been on a steady decline, closing each month in the red and now trading 44% below its peak level. 

The stock debuted on Indian exchanges in December 2022 at 331 per share. With an IPO price of 357 per share, the stock is currently 10% away from returning to this level.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 11:35 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSula Vineyards stock tumbles over 8% to 18-month low on weak Q2 earnings, nears IPO price

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics share price

284.20
11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-6.05 (-2.08%)

Tata Steel share price

140.05
11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-4.1 (-2.84%)

Tata Motors share price

788.60
11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
3.65 (0.46%)

Tata Power share price

409.25
11:36 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5 (-1.21%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

62.50
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.45 (-8.02%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,113.60
11:21 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-76.05 (-6.39%)

Suzlon Energy share price

55.62
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-3.77 (-6.35%)

PNB Housing Finance share price

927.70
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
-59.7 (-6.05%)
More from Top Losers

KNR Constructions share price

310.85
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
26.7 (9.4%)

Piramal Pharma share price

263.50
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
12.95 (5.17%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,245.15
11:21 AM | 13 NOV 2024
41.4 (3.44%)

Medplus Health Services share price

698.25
11:23 AM | 13 NOV 2024
22.6 (3.34%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,305.000.00
    Chennai
    77,311.000.00
    Delhi
    77,463.000.00
    Kolkata
    77,315.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.