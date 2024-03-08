Sumeet Bagadia lists IndusInd Bank as the top 'Maha Shivratri Pick'; here's why
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has chosen private sector lender IndusInd Bank as his ‘Maha Shivratri Pick’. Bagadia has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the banking stock at ₹1,550 and up to ₹1,510 for a target price of ₹1,690 to ₹1,800.
