Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking lists TCS as the top ‘Women’s Day 2024 Pick'; here's why
Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking has chosen IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) as his ‘Women's Day 2024 Pick’. Bagadia has recommended a ‘Buy’ on the IT stock at ₹4,070 and up to ₹4,000 for a target price of ₹4,400 to ₹4,600.
