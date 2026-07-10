Sumeet Bagadia recommends these five breakout stocks to buy today — 10 July 2026

Sumeet Bagadia breakout stocks, 10 July 2026: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market are expected to trade on a steady note, supported by improving global sentiment as the United States and Iran continue technical-level talks despite the recent exchange of military strikes, easing concerns over a broader escalation in the Middle East.
Global risk sentiment also improved after a strong overnight rally in US semiconductor stocks lifted optimism across the technology sector, providing positive cues for Asian markets. Meanwhile, crude oil prices have stabilized in the $71–72 per barrel range after retreating from recent highs near $76, providing additional support to overall market sentiment.
The Gift Nifty Live Chart indicates a mildly positive start for domestic equities, trading above the key 24,000 psychological level. The index is currently around 150 points above Thursday's spot Nifty close of 23,962.
Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes the Indian stock market may have a positive start on riday as the Gift Nifty Live Chart is trading around 150 points above Thursday's spot Nifty close.
On the outlook of the Nifty 50 today, Bagadia said, the 50-stock index failed to sustain the higher levels and traded sideways for most of the session before gradually drifting lower amid profit booking. Nifty eventually slipped to an intraday low of 23,925.70 and settled at 23,962.80, indicating that the index surrendered most of its first-half gains. The intraday price action reflects buying at lower levels but continued supply near the 24,100–24,150 resistance zone.
“Technically, the index formed a small-bodied bullish candle with a long upper shadow, indicating indecisiveness and selling pressure at higher levels after the recent pullback. Nifty continues to trade near its short-term moving averages, while the 23,750–23,800 zone is expected to provide immediate support. On the upside, 24,100–24,150 remains a crucial resistance area, and a decisive move above this zone could revive the recovery momentum,” said Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking.
The RSI stands at 50.43, suggesting neutral momentum with scope for a directional move. India VIX declined by 8.97% to 13.36, indicating easing volatility and improving market confidence. Sector-wise, Realty, Media, PSU Bank, Metal and Pharma witnessed buying interest, while IT and Auto remained under pressure.
“In the derivatives segment, significant Call Open Interest was concentrated at the 24,000 and 24,200 strikes, while notable Put Open Interest at the 24,000 and 23,800 strikes suggests immediate support around lower levels,” Bagadia concluded.
Regarding stocks to buy today, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these five breakout stocks: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Bajaj Consumer Care, Shilpa Medicare, Anant Raj, and Manorama Industries.
1] Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Buy at ₹62.58, Target ₹68, Stop Loss ₹59.20;
2] Bajaj Consumer Care: Buy at ₹643, Target ₹700, Stop Loss ₹610;
3] Shilpa Medicare: Buy at ₹622, Target ₹677, Stop Loss ₹588;
4] Anant Raj: Buy at ₹569, Target ₹615, Stop Loss ₹536
5] Manorama Industries: Buy at ₹1579, Target ₹1700, Stop Loss ₹1500.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.