Sumeet Bagadia sees 30% rise in this chemical stock in 1 month

On his suggestion to stock market investors in regard to RCF share price; Sumeet Bagadia said, "One can initiate a long position in RCF at CMP or fall in the price till ₹75 levels can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of ₹88 and ₹99 while the support is placed at around ₹72 and ₹68 levels. So, ₹68 should be considered as a stop loss on a closing basis."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}