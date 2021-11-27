Sumeet Bagadia gives buy tag to this stock despite multibagger return in 1 year

Year 2021 has witnessed a huge number of multibagger stocks and Shipping Corporation of India or SCI shares are one of them. The PSU stock has been giving stellar return to its shareholders throughout the year. In year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹88.45 to ₹146.20, logging around 65 per cent rise in this period whereas in last one year, SCI share price has appreciated from 56 to ₹146.20 apiece levels, yielding around 160 per cent return to its shareholders.

However, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking believes that some sharper upside can be seen in this multibagger PSU stock. The stock market analyst is of the opinion that SCI stocks may go up to ₹200 levels in next two to three months from its current ₹146 per share levels, predicting around 37 per cent return for its shareholders in this period.

Highlighting the reason for being bullish on this multibagger stock, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "The stock is trading in bullish territory after the breakout of the Bullish Flag pattern on the weekly chart, which indicates upward direction in the stock for the long term. In the recent week, the price has moved above the prior swing highs of 145.50 levels, which suggest bullish strength in the stock. Moreover, the price has been hovering above Ichimoku Cloud and Upper Bollinger Band formation, supporting a bullish trend for the long term."

The Choice Broking stock experts went on to add that SCI share price has shifted above 50 per cent price extension, which confirms bullish presence in the stock.

View Full Image Chart: Courtesy Choice Broking

On his suggestion to stock market investors in regard to this multibagger PSU stock; Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "Based on the above technical structure, one can initiate a long position in SCI at CMP or a fall in the price till ₹145 levels can be used as a buying opportunity for the upside target of ₹180 to ₹200 while the support is placed at around ₹130 and ₹125 levels. So, ₹125 levels should be considered as a stop loss on a closing basis."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

